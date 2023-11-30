ECHL Transactions - November 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 30, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Dilan Savenkov, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bryce Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Less, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Leevi Merilainen, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jack Matier, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Micah Miller, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Scott Allan, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nicolas Savoie, D recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Add Tanner Sorenson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve

Delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Orlando:

Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Reading:

Add Nicolas Ouellet, F activated from reserve

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Carson Denomie, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

Delete William Lemay, F placed on reserve

