ECHL Transactions - November 30
November 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 30, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Dilan Savenkov, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bryce Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Less, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Leevi Merilainen, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jack Matier, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Micah Miller, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Scott Allan, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nicolas Savoie, D recalled by Rochester
Kalamazoo:
Add Tanner Sorenson, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Nordqvist, D placed on reserve
Delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Orlando:
Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Reading:
Add Nicolas Ouellet, F activated from reserve
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Carson Denomie, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve
Delete William Lemay, F placed on reserve
