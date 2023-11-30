Lions Lose 6-2 to Stingrays in South Carolina

The Lions continued their long road trip along the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday night in South Carolina, facing the Stingrays at North Charleston Coliseum. It marked the first time the teams faced one another this season, and the Lions were hoping to bounce back after having won only one of three contests in Virginia to start the road trip. The Stingrays, meanwhile, were looking to move up in the South division standings from their current sixth place spot.

After 20 minutes of play, the Stingrays led the Lions 2-0. The first period won't go down as one of the most action-packed in ECHL history, with each team recording eight shots on goal. The Lions' John Parker-Jones marked his return to the Trois-Rivières line-up by engaging in some fisticuffs with the Stingrays' Josh Thrower in attempt to light a spark for the Lions.

The second period ended with the Lions finding themselves down 5-0. A recurring theme saw the Lions fall victim to undisciplined play and it cost them dearly, as South Carolina registered two power play goals. Parker-Jones dropped the gloves once again, and this time he earned a game misconduct.

After enduring a tough 40 minutes of play, the Lions found their mojo in the third period and notched two goals while the Stingrays added one to their total. Trois-Rivières played with more intensity in the third, benefitting from three power play opportunities. But the damage was done, with the Stingrays defeating the Lions 6-2. The teams will meet once again on Sunday, after the Lions first visit Savannah and Jacksonville.

