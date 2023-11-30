Jack Matier Re-Assigned, Micah Miller Assigned to Atlanta

November 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that defenseman Jack Matier has been re-assigned from the Milwaukee Admirals, by the Nashville Predators, to the Atlanta Gladiators. In addition, Micah Miller has been assigned from the Tucson Roadrunners to the Atlanta Gladiators.

Matier, 20, skated in 13 games with the Gladiators prior to his initial call-up on November 24th, posting five points (3G, 2A). The 6'5 blue liner appeared in one game with the Admirals during his most recent stint with the club. Miller, 25, posted nine points (7G, 2A) in 13 games played with Atlanta this season, and did not appear in a game for the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Gladiators are back in action for three games in three days this weekend. First up, Atlanta travels to Greenville, South Carolina tomorrow night, to take on the rival Swamp Rabbits at 7:05PM. Then, on Saturday, the Gladiators return home for another meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, also at 7PM. Last but not least, on Sunday afternoon, Atlanta takes on the Orlando Solar Bears for the first time this season, at 3PM.

