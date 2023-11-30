Tulsa Oilers Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book

The Tulsa Oilers have partnered with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We're so excited to join FanSaves-our fans are going to love the discounts and deals they can get from our corporate partners. said Tulsa Oilers General Manager, Taylor Hall. The Oilers join more than 80 organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans over 1,300 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

Tulsa is a great market that we've been eagerly awaiting to enter into and we're so proud to now be able to provide the community deals through this partnership. We look forward to helping their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Oilers are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the FanSaves app or sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow the Tulsa Oilers FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

Tulsa's longest-running, hardest-hitting tradition lives at the BOK Center. The Tulsa Oilers are the ECHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL and the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

