Icemen Add Size to Defense Corps with the Addition of Scott Allan

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Scott Allan

Allan, 27, joins the Icemen after totaling eight points (3g, 5a) with 57 penalty minutes in 45 games played with the Fort Wayne Komets last season. The 6-8, 249-pound blueliner also made two playoff appearances for the Komets last spring.

The second-year pro played four collegiate seasons at Concordia University of Edmonton (ACAC) where he logged 33 points (6g, 27a) with 200 penalty minutes in 89 career games from 2017-2022.

Prior to his college career, the Thornton, Colorado resident appeared in 93 career games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Icemen continue their homestand this weekend with a pair of games. The Icemen play host to the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, while entertaining the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss. Both games are slated for a 7:00 p.m. start time. Fans can catch all Icemen games on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV

