ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

November 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Tulsa's Dante Sheriff has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #219, Tulsa at Wichita, on Nov. 29.

Sheriff is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 9:19 of the third period.

Sheriff will miss Tulsa's game vs. Utah on Dec. 2.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.