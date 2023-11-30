ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Tulsa's Dante Sheriff has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #219, Tulsa at Wichita, on Nov. 29.
Sheriff is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 9:19 of the third period.
Sheriff will miss Tulsa's game vs. Utah on Dec. 2.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
