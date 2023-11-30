Royals Host Wings for First Meeting Since 2018 on Throwback Thursday

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home on Thursday, November 30 to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

This is the first meeting between the Royals and Wings since November 30, 2018 when the Royals fell to the Wings at Santander Arena, 6-4. The Royals are 13-13-2 all-time against Kalamazoo and have dropped four of their last five meetings with the Western Conference foes.

The home game will be a Throwback Thursday promotional game with music from the 70's, 80's and 90's playing through the night! Dress in your best 70's, 80's or 90's outfit and enter our Decade Fashion Contest at the game for your chance to win a prize!

Order tickets for the Royals Throwback Thursday game on Nov. 30: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading returns home with a 4-9-1-1 record following their three-game road trip. The Royals dropped the road trip opener on Wednesday, November 22 at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Royals split their two games in Portland, Maine against the Mariners with a win on Friday, November 24, 4-3, before dropping the road trip finale against the Mariners, 3-1, on Saturday, November 25.

Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) and points (14) through 15 games this season. Joe Nardi leads the team in assists (9).

Chyzowski is tied for second in the league in goals (10), as well as tied for first in power play goals (4). Additionally, defenseman Adam Brubacher is tied for the league lead in goals (4) and power play goals (2) among defensemen. Forward Matt Brown has 12 points (5g-7a) in 10 games. Brown has recorded at least one point in eight of his 10 games played with Reading.

Scouting the Wings:

Kalamazoo (6-9-0-0) has opened their season with 12 points through 15 games. Forward Erik Bradford leads the Wings in assists (10), points (14). He ties fellow forward Brad Morrison for second on the team in goals with four behind Ty Glover's team leading five goals this season.

Morrison, 26, played 50 games with the Royals in the 2021-22 season where he registered 16 goals and 49 points win his lone season as a Royal. He added five points (3g-2a) during the Royals 2021 Kelly Cup Playoff run that ended in Game 7 of the North Division Final against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Wings enter Santander Arena with wins in two of their last three games. They fell to the Indy Fuel in their previous game on Sunday, November 25, 4-2, at the Wings Event Center. On the road, the Wings are 2-5 this season with both road wins coming in their last two games.

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Christmas in Margaritaville - Dec. 2 vs. Kalamazoo

Enjoy a margarita and holiday tunes with Slapshot and Santa!

'Pictures with Santa' photo station

Hawaiian Christmas specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Hawaiian shirts

La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

Latin American music and dance performances

Spanish speaking in-arena host

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Camo bucket hat

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

