Wichita Closes out Three-In-Three Today vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game homestand today against longtime rival, Tulsa.

This is the 10th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 163-155-37 against Tulsa and 89-69-20 at home against the Oilers.

Today is the third of a three-in-three for both teams. Tulsa split its two-game series with Rapid City, winning yesterday in overtime by a 4-3 final. The Thunder dropped their third-straight at home last night to Allen, 3-2.

Wichita remains in second place in the Mountain Division with 43 points. Tulsa sits in a tie for fifth with Allen with 29 points.

Tulsa is 4-4-1-1 over its last 10 games. Wichita is 5-4-1-0 over that same stretch.

Jake Wahlin got the scoring started last night for the Thunder. His goal was the fastest goal to start a game this season, scoring 1:17 into the game. He also recorded his first goal since December 23. Wahlin has points in back-to-back games.

Jay Dickman added an assist last night, giving him points in three-straight. He also has points in four of his last five. Dickman needs nine goals to reach 20 in back-to-back seasons. He has 17 points (11g, 17a) in 35 games this year.

Dylan MacPherson notched his sixth goal of the season last night. He has already set a new career-high in goals, which was four that he set back during his rookie season in Greenville. He has 14 points (6g, 8a) in 33 games this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1381) and third in saves (755)...Brayden Watts is second in the league with 47 points, fourth in goals (19) and third in assists (28)...Michal Stinil is fourth in points (45) and third in assists (28)...Mark Liwiski is second for rookies with 69 penalty minutes...Wichita is 14-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-3-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 16-9-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

TULSA NOTES - Eddie Matsushima scored the OT winner last night for Tulsa...Matsushima leads the league in shorthanded goals (3) and shorthanded points (5)...Tulsa is 2-6 in games decided in OT with three of those losses coming to Wichita...Tulsa is 6-3-0-1 when leading after one...Tulsa is 6-0-1-0 when leading after two...Tulsa is 0-4-3-0 when tied after one... Tulsa is 2-4-2-1 when tied after two...Tulsa is 5-6-1-0 when scoring first...

