ECHL Transactions - January 15
January 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 15, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Cale List, D
Savannah:
Timothy Faulkner, D
Toledo:
Jordan Martin, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Wayne Letourneau, D activated from Injured Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nick Lappin, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Carson Vance, D activated from reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chad Yetman, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Add Cale List, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/14]
Kalamazoo:
Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve
Add Collin Saccoman, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Newfoundland:
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Reading:
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Zayde Wisdom, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Savannah:
Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jordan Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Simon Denis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Drew Worrad, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zackary Riel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zackary Riel, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ryley Lindgren, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Roy Kanda, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Roy Kanda, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve
