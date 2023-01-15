ECHL Transactions - January 15

January 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 15, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Cale List, D

Savannah:

Timothy Faulkner, D

Toledo:

Jordan Martin, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Wayne Letourneau, D activated from Injured Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nick Lappin, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Carson Vance, D activated from reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chad Yetman, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Add Cale List, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/14]

Kalamazoo:

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Add Collin Saccoman, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Newfoundland:

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Reading:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Zayde Wisdom, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Savannah:

Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jordan Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Simon Denis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Drew Worrad, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zackary Riel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zackary Riel, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ryley Lindgren, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Roy Kanda, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Roy Kanda, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.