K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Loaned to Chicago (AHL)

January 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that forward Logan Lambdin has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

Lambdin, 27, has scored two goals and has added three assists with five penalty minutes in nine games with the K-Wings this season. The forward returns to Chicago where he's scored three goals, notched four assists with six penalty minutes in 23 games played for the Wolves this season.

The former Michigan State Spartan is in his second professional season, and finished the 2021-22 season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played.

Kalamazoo's next matchup is at 4:10 p.m. today against the Wheeling Nailers (17-16-2-0) at Wesbanco Arena.

