Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Everblades, January 15 at 3:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays complete a four-game week tonight at the North Charleston Coliseum as they host the Florida Everblades for Youth Sports Day presented by ARS Rescue Rooter.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays were unable to grab a lead in the contest on Saturday night, falling to the Everblades by a final score of 4-2 despite outshooting Florida 40-22. Justin Florek netted his seventh goal in the last nine games and Alex Fortin scored his first goal since December 20th to tie the game at one and two respectively.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The two teams have faced off a total of 224 times since the Everblades' inaugural season (1998-1999) and are at a near deadlock. The Stingrays are 99-101-25 against the reigning Kelly Cup Champions after going 1-5-2 during last year's rebuild. The Everblades won the first matchup last night by a score of 4-2.

STRIKE EARLY

Against a team like Florida, it is more crucial than ever to get out to an early lead. The Everblades are a solid defensive team, limiting opponents to under 30 shots a game and locking down the opposition in the third period. Florida has allowed only 24 goals in the third period of their 33 games and averages less than nine shots against in the final frame.

NEED A SPECIAL GAME

The Stingrays enter Sunday's contest with a heavy advantage in special teams. The Everblades power play ranks 27th at 15.3% while their penalty kill isn't much better, ranking 34th in the ECHL by killing 73.9% of penalties. South Carolina's power play is tied for the best in the league and has netted at least one power play goal in each of the last five games, converting on 41.7% of man advantages. The penalty kill has also been lights out, killing 94.1% of penalties in the last 10 games, raising the season average by 4.5% in that time frame.

SEEING REDDS

Chaz Reddekopp returns to the Stingrays lineup tonight after appearing in only one game since December 14th. Reddekopp adds size and a physical nature to the blueline that will help shutdown a fast and physical Florida squad. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defenseman has recorded six points on one goal and five assists this season along with a +4 rating.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Friday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, January 21 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, January 22 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida - Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

