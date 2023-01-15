ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #475, Cincinnati at Wheeling, on Jan. 14.

Wheeling's Peter Laviolette has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 8:10 of the second period.

Laviolette will miss Wheeling's games vs. Kalamazoo today (Jan. 15), at Kalamazoo (Jan. 21) and at Indy (Jan. 22).

Cincinnati's Arvin Atwal has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 1:16 of the third period.

Atwal will miss Cincinnati's game at Toledo today (Jan. 15).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

