Blades Finish Road Trip with Matinee against Stingrays

January 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades finish a four-game road trip against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 15 at 3:05 p.m.

Florida defeated South Carolina the night before by a 4-2 final. James McEwan scored the game winner and Cam Johnson made 38 saves to hand South Carolina their first home regulation loss of the season.

The Everblades ended South Carolina's 11-game point streak with the victory to go to 1-1-0-1 so far on the road trip.

The Everblades enter the game with shorthanded goals in three straight games.

This is the final game of a three-game home stand for South Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2023

Blades Finish Road Trip with Matinee against Stingrays - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.