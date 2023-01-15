Blades Finish Road Trip with Matinee against Stingrays
January 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades finish a four-game road trip against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 15 at 3:05 p.m.
Florida defeated South Carolina the night before by a 4-2 final. James McEwan scored the game winner and Cam Johnson made 38 saves to hand South Carolina their first home regulation loss of the season.
The Everblades ended South Carolina's 11-game point streak with the victory to go to 1-1-0-1 so far on the road trip.
The Everblades enter the game with shorthanded goals in three straight games.
This is the final game of a three-game home stand for South Carolina.
