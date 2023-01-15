Third Period Helps Thunder Skate Past Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita scored three goals in the third period and skated past Tulsa on Sunday afternoon, 6-3, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil led all scorers with three points. Jay Dickman, Brayden Watts, Dylan MacPherson each had two points. Strauss Mann stopped 37 shots to claim his seventh win of the season.

Wichita jumped out to a 2-0 lead with both goals coming on the power play. Stinil unloaded a missile from the left circle at 2:49 to make it 1-0.

At 11:45, Peter Bates caught a long outlet pass near the Oilers line, skated in all alone and beat Gage Alexander with a backhand to make it 2-0.

Max Golod cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:08. He created a turnover near the red line, gave the puck to Logan Nihjoff and then fired a shot past Strauss Mann for his fourth of the season.

In the second, Brett Van Os scored his first in a Thunder uniform at 4:42. He found a rebound near the net from Kelly Bent and put it home to make it 3-1.

Tulsa stormed back with two goals in four minutes to pull even. Dante Sheriff scored at 10:31 to make it 3-2. He carried the puck into the zone and fed it into the slot. Eddie Matsushima took a shot that redirected right back to Sheriff near the right faceoff dot and he buried it for his fifth of the year.

At 14:17, Wichita got into penalty trouble and had to kill off consecutive two-man opportunities for Tulsa. Kylor Wall fired a shot from the left point that got past Mann and tied it at three.

MacPherson tallied the game-winner at 5:16 of the third to make it 4-3. He carried it through the neutral zone, came in near the right circle and beat Alexander over the shoulder to the short-side for his seventh of the year.

At 13:49, Quinn Preston hammered a one-timer from the left circle past Alexander to make it 5-3.

Tulsa lifted Alexander for an extra attacker with less than three minutes. Dickman stole the puck from Kylor Wall and fired a shot into the empty cage for his 12th of the year.

Wichita went 3-for-6 on the power play. Tulsa finished 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Thunder improved to 8-0-0 when scoring five or more goals on the season.

Stinil tallied a goal and two helpers, giving him five points in his last three games. Dickman has goals in three of his last four and points in four-straight. He also recorded his 11th-career empty-net goal. MacPherson has goals in back-to-back games and three points over his last two. Bates has four points in his last five outings. Ibragimov has assists in back-to-back games and four points in his last five.

Wichita returns from the All-Star break to host Allen at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, January 20.

