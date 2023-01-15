Special Teams Lifts Thunder over Oilers
January 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost to the Wichita Thunder 6-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Michal Stinil scored his 18th of the season with a power-play snipe. Peter Bates put Wichita up 2-0 11:45 in. Max Golod hammered home a drop pass from Logan Nijhoff with 2:52 left in the frame, sending the game 2-1 into the first intermission.
Brett Van Os finished a chance for the first even-strength goal of the game for Wichita, giving the Thunder a 3-1 lead. Dante Sheriff scored 31 seconds into the second half of the game, pulling Tulsa within one. Kylor Wall tied the game 3-3 with 5:28 remaining in the second with a howitzer blast.
Dylan MacPherson restored Wichita's lead for the final time 5:16 into the third period. Quinn Preston clapped a power-play, one-time goal past Gage Alexander with 7:11 remaining, extending the lead to 5-3 in favor of the Thunder. Jay Dickman closed the victory 6-3 with an empty-net goal with 2:44 remaining.
The Oilers host the Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season on Friday, Jan. 20 at the BOK Center, starting at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
