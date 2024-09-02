WHL Stars of Tomorrow: Aaron Sawatzky, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







For as long as Aaron Sawatzky could remember, he's always wanted to play in the Western Hockey League.

Stationed in Didsbury, Alta., Sawatzky was first introduced to the WHL by frequenting Calgary Hitmen and Red Deer Rebels games. Instead of forming allegiances with either club, the blueliner was more interested in sharpening his game in the hopes that he could evolve from a fan into a player.

"I lived between Red Deer and Calgary, so I would just head up to one of those teams and watch games," Sawatzky shared. "I always looked up to them a lot."

In May 2023, Sawatzky took one large leap toward his junior hockey objective, as the Moose Jaw Warriors drafted the 5-foot-11 defenceman with the 16th overall selection at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Seen as a full-circle moment for the then-14-year-old, Sawatzky explains that draft day was an experience that he'll remember forever.

"[Being drafted] was one of the most exciting moments of my life. I've looked forward to that since I was a little kid. I've watched WHL games growing up, and just to hear my name called in the draft was insane."

Although unfamiliar with the Warriors organization following his selection, Sawatzky migrated east with the attitude of embracing everything the city and franchise had to offer.

And, in what seemed like no time at all, he was sold.

From his new teammates to a small-town community that reminds him of home, Sawatzky is stoked to be a member of the Warriors.

"It's a really tight-knit group [in Moose Jaw]," Sawatzky said. " I love the city, as well. It's just a small-town vibe there, and just everything about being in Moose Jaw I love.

The rowdy and passionate fanbase that packs the Moose Jaw Events Centre is also something he's never experienced.

"The fans are diehard there. There's a lot of support for that team. I think playing in front of the fans in Moose Jaw is going to be awesome."

Heading into his first year of full-time eligibility in the League, Sawatzky's opportunity to join the Warriors' ranks comes at a pretty important time. As the reigning WHL Champions, Sawatzky and his teammates will be challenged to defend their crown during the upcoming season.

It's a task that Warriors Head Coach Mark O'Leary is confident that Sawatzky can handle. At only 16 years old, Sawatzky has already impressed the Warriors' long-time bench boss through his 'swiss-army-knife' abilities and his cool, calm, and collected attitude.

"When you can check as many boxes as Aaron does, I think that makes you elite. I didn't even mention the leadership qualities that I believe that he has. He's got that real calm demeanour that not a whole lot phases him," O'Leary praised. "I can't say enough about what I've seen from him in the early going."

Along with a stint in the Warriors' annual training camp, Sawatzky got the opportunity to slot in the Club's regular season lineup on one occasion - impressing O'Leary once again. In January 2024, skating on the Warriors' third pairing, Sawatzky logged a plus-minus rating of +2 in a 7-6 loss to the Swift Current Broncos.

Unphased by the high-stakes setting and playoff-like atmosphere, Sawatzky spent much of his debut proving to O'Leary and associate coach Scott King why he was deserving of more and more ice time.

"You don't want to put him in a position that he's not ready for, but the answer more and more was Scott just kept playing him," O'Leary shared. "He showed that he could be trusted, and that's a testament to Aaron. He did his job and then some, and, again, that just shows the poise that he has at such a young age."

Part of Sawatzky's early career success can also be owed to the veteran players in the Warriors locker room - especially WHL Player of Year, Jagger Firkus. Often sharing car rides to and from the rink for practices and games, the Seattle Kraken prospect taught the up-and-coming blueliner what it takes to be a top talent in the Western League.

"Everyone sees his highlight reels and stuff. In video there would be clips with him and he's just a workhorse. So, to get to that level, I don't think it takes pure skill. You just have to put in 100 per cent effort all the time."

Now, Sawatzky is ready to bring an extra level of fuel and drive to his upcoming campaign. Motivated by Firkus' work ethic and having watched the Warriors capture their first-ever Ed Chynoweth Cup from his phone back in his hometown, the defenceman is highly inspired to help his team reach the Western League summit for a second straight season.

"I was really happy for the guys last year, and we've got a lot of guys coming back this year. So yeah, I think this year we're gonna have a good team as well, and I hope to go far in the playoffs this year."

Moose Jaw's title defence is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, when the Warriors travel east to visit the Brandon Wheat Kings. Puck drop between the two Eastern Conference clubs is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.