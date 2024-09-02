Blades Sign Hometown Prospect Lavallee to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

September 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the signing of 2008-born defenceman Jack Lavallee to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Saskatoon product was drafted by the Blades in the fifth-round (97th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Jack is a local player who has all of the key traits that we look for in Blades players: he's competitive, he's coachable, and he's a great teammate, ¬Â said Blades director of scouting, Dan Tencer, "He has done everything we've asked of him since being drafted and has grown into a nearly 6-foot-2 frame as a very intelligent and reliable defender. ¬Â

The right-handed shot scored one goal and six assists in 38 games this season with the SMAAAHL's Warman Wildcats U18 AAA squad. In five playoff games, Lavallee dished one helper and tacked on six penalty minutes. Lavallee also represented his province when he suited up for Team Saskatchewan in the WHL cup, where he appeared in five games.

"His development throughout last season with the Warman U18 program, and his dedication this past summer made this a very easy decision for us, ¬Â said Tencer, "We're excited to add him to a 2008 group that has a significant amount of quality and depth. ¬Â

The Blades are excited to welcome the Lavallee family to the organization and look forward to working with Jack on the next step in his hockey career.

