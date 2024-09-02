Rockets Reduce Roster To 32 Players
September 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have reduced their training camp roster to 32 players, including four (4) goaltenders, ten (10) defencemen and 19 forwards.
The following 49 players have been returned to their respective teams from camp:
Reed Russell - G - 2009
Jackson Dunn - G - 2008
Zakary Matheson - G - 2008
Marshall Williams - G - 2009
Jake DeMone - D - 2007
Sullivan Fogolin - D - 2008
Daniel Tverdovsky - D - 2007
Rhett Serfas - D - 2007
CJ Sandhu - D - 2008
Dallin Antos - D - 2008
Linkin Stadnek - D - 2009
Riley Kennedy - D - 2009
Ridley Ringor - D - 2008
Nolan Blankstein - D - 2008
Marek McIvor - D - 2009
Nixon Whieldon - D - 2009
Jake Hargrave - D - 2009
Emmanuel Aboagye - D - 2009
Madden Wright - D - 2009
Daniel Taylor - F - 2009
Von Lakovic - F - 2009
Jaxen Smyth - F - 2007
Ryder Dalke - F - 2007
Ethan Caruso - F - 2008
Kaeden Kalkat - F - 2008
Matteo Kokkas - F - 2008
Gavin Wood - F - 2008
Colton Lien - F - 2009
Jace Rask - F - 2007
Jackson Gush - F - 2007
Crue Mohr - F - 2008
Riley Lettington - F - 2008
Jack Morgan - F - 2009
Jayan Sinha - F - 2009
Knox Riopel - F - 2009
Luke Pratte - F - 2009
Logan Mehl - F - 2007
Chantyn Michell-Thompson - F - 2008
Raine Lepin - F - 2008
Memphis Adeniken - F - 2009
Nolan Bravo - F - 2009
Kolton Eady - F - 2007
Gianni Bosa - F - 2008
Colby Callan - F - 2008
Nathan Juch - F - 2008
Carson Ward - F - 2009
Henry Duesing - F - 2009
Sebastian Brisebois - F - 2009
Gabriel O'Brien - F - 2008
Pre-Season Details
Kelowna will kick off the 2024-25 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Friday, September 6. Fans will get their first opportunity to see the Rockets when they host the Blazers the next night on September 7.
The Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a home-and-home with the Vancouver Giants. The Rockets will host Vancouver on Saturday, September 14 before travelling to Ladner to wrap up the preseason against the Giants on Sunday, September 15.
Suite and club seat holders receive complimentary home pre-season tickets. Two dollars from every pre-season ticket sold will be donated to Cops for Kids.
The Rockets home opener on September 21 against the Portland Winterhawks are now on sale.
Tickets can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and opens at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday home game days.
Tickets for all Rockets games are only available at Select Your Tickets, they are the official provider of Rockets tickets. Tickets can be purchased online through www.selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office, or by phone at 250-762-5050.
Kelowna Sand & Gravel are the sponsoring partner for this year's Kelowna Rockets training camp. Kelowna Sand & Gravel is the original source for Kettle Valley Granite in Kelowna, BC. They have a range of landscape materials, including natural stone products with a wide variety in size, colour, and shapes, as well as preparation materials like sand and drainage rock. They sell natural stone and hardscape materials to both landscapers and homeowners and look forward to serving all your landscaping needs.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2024
- Blades Sign Hometown Prospect Lavallee to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Saskatoon Blades
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season Roster - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Evans Signs with Hurricanes - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Reduce Roster To 32 Players - Kelowna Rockets
- WHL Stars of Tomorrow: Aaron Sawatzky, Moose Jaw Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hurricanes Sign Di Stefano - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- September 2 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.