Hurricanes Announce 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season Roster

September 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday their 33-man roster for the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season which includes 19 forwards, nine defencemen and five goaltenders.

Of the 33-man roster, 23 players were selected by the Hurricanes in the WHL Draft while five were acquired via trade, four listed and signed players while one player claimed from CHL waivers. Full Pre-Season roster:

Goaltenders:

Koen Cleaver

Harrison Meneghin

Leif Oaten

Brody Rotar

Brady Smith

Defencemen:

Carsen Adair

Noah Chadwick

Tristen Doyle

Ryder Ellis

Logan McCutcheon

Will Scott

Will Sharpe

Reid Soper

Kale Tipler

Forwards:

Kai Anderson

Kash Andresen

Leo Braillard

Luke Cozens

Matteo Di Stefano

Brayden Edwards

Jake Evans

Kooper Gizowski

Trae Johnson

Tyden Lafournaise

Gavin Lesiuk

Miguel Marques

Owen Nelson

Cameron Norrie

Hayden Pakkala

Cohen Pentney

Chase Petersen

Landen Ward

Logan Wormald

The Hurricanes will open the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Tuesday, September 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes will play a total of four exhibition games, including two at home against the Tigers and Calgary Hitmen. The full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 3rd

- vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - VisitLethbridge.com Arena (7:00pm)

Saturday, September 7th - at Red Deer Rebels - Peavey Mart Centrium (7:00pm)

Friday, September 13th

- vs. Calgary Hitmen - VisitLethbridge.com Arena (7:00pm)

Sunday, September 15th

- at Medicine Hat Tigers - Co-op Place (4:00pm)

Tickets for both games can be purchased for $10.00 online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca; proceeds benefitting the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Parking will be complimentary for the home pre-season games, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Fans are encouraged to bring a pair of new socks to the Hurricanes two home pre-season games in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember with all donations benefiting local charities, including the YWCA, Grant's Closet and Lethbridge Family Services.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

