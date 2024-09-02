Hurricanes Announce 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season Roster
September 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday their 33-man roster for the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season which includes 19 forwards, nine defencemen and five goaltenders.
Of the 33-man roster, 23 players were selected by the Hurricanes in the WHL Draft while five were acquired via trade, four listed and signed players while one player claimed from CHL waivers. Full Pre-Season roster:
Goaltenders:
Koen Cleaver
Harrison Meneghin
Leif Oaten
Brody Rotar
Brady Smith
Defencemen:
Carsen Adair
Noah Chadwick
Tristen Doyle
Ryder Ellis
Logan McCutcheon
Will Scott
Will Sharpe
Reid Soper
Kale Tipler
Forwards:
Kai Anderson
Kash Andresen
Leo Braillard
Luke Cozens
Matteo Di Stefano
Brayden Edwards
Jake Evans
Kooper Gizowski
Trae Johnson
Tyden Lafournaise
Gavin Lesiuk
Miguel Marques
Owen Nelson
Cameron Norrie
Hayden Pakkala
Cohen Pentney
Chase Petersen
Landen Ward
Logan Wormald
The Hurricanes will open the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Tuesday, September 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The 'Canes will play a total of four exhibition games, including two at home against the Tigers and Calgary Hitmen. The full pre-season schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, September 3rd
- vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - VisitLethbridge.com Arena (7:00pm)
Saturday, September 7th - at Red Deer Rebels - Peavey Mart Centrium (7:00pm)
Friday, September 13th
- vs. Calgary Hitmen - VisitLethbridge.com Arena (7:00pm)
Sunday, September 15th
- at Medicine Hat Tigers - Co-op Place (4:00pm)
Tickets for both games can be purchased for $10.00 online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca; proceeds benefitting the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Parking will be complimentary for the home pre-season games, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
Fans are encouraged to bring a pair of new socks to the Hurricanes two home pre-season games in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember with all donations benefiting local charities, including the YWCA, Grant's Closet and Lethbridge Family Services.
Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2024
- Blades Sign Hometown Prospect Lavallee to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Saskatoon Blades
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season Roster - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Evans Signs with Hurricanes - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Reduce Roster To 32 Players - Kelowna Rockets
- WHL Stars of Tomorrow: Aaron Sawatzky, Moose Jaw Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hurricanes Sign Di Stefano - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- September 2 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lethbridge Hurricanes Stories
- Hurricanes Announce 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season Roster
- Evans Signs with Hurricanes
- Hurricanes Sign Di Stefano
- September 2 - Canes Chatter
- Chadwick Named Hurricanes Captain