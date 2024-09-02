Evans Signs with Hurricanes

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday they have signed 2009-born forward Jake Evans to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Evans, 15, was selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth-round (84th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Saskatoon, SK, product racked up 36 points (17g-19a) and four penalty minutes in just 17 regular season games in 2023- 2024 with the Saskatoon Generals U15 AA team of the Saskatchewan AA Hockey League finishing second in team goals and points. He added 11 points (3g-8a) and four penalty minutes in six post-season games. Evans also appeared in five games with the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA team going pointless.

The 6'0, 176-pound forward collected 36 points (19g-17a) along with 10 penalty minutes in 2022-2023 with the Saskatoon Bandits U15 AA team. Evans added seven points (1g-6a) and two penalty minutes in eight playoff games that year with the Bandits. He also tallied one goal for the Bandits at the 2023 John Reid tournament.

Evans is expected to spend the 2024-2025 season with the Saskatoon Contacts U18 team.

The Hurricanes will open the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Tuesday, September 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm. The 'Canes will play their second home exhibition game on Friday, September 13th against the Calgary Hitmen. Tickets for both games can be purchased for $10.00 online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca; proceeds benefitting the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Parking will be complimentary for the home pre-season games, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Fans are encouraged to bring a pair of new socks to the Hurricanes two home pre-season games in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember with all donations benefiting local charities, including the YWCA, Grant's Closet and Lethbridge Family Services.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

