September 2 - Canes Chatter

September 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will open their 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Tuesday, September 4th at 7:00pm as they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3dmYKa2.

ENMAX Pre-Season: The 'Canes will play a total of four ENMAX Pre-Season games, including two at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on September 4th and September 13th. Tickets can for the exhibition schedule can be purchased for $10.00 in advance online at www.visitlethbridgearena.com or by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre. A portion of the pre-season ticket proceeds will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association.

FREE Parking: Fans can take advantage of complimentary parking at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the ENMAX Training Camp and ENMAX Pre-Season schedule, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Socktember Drive: The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be collecting new socks in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember sock drive. Socks collected will benefit local charities like the YWCA, Grant's Closet and Lethbridge Family Services. Fans are encouraged to bring a new pair of socks to donate at either Hurricanes pre-season game.

Season Ticket Pick Up: The 'Canes will hold their annual Season Ticket Pick Up on September 10th and 11th.

Premium Season Ticket holders pick up will take place on Tuesday, September 10th followed by regular season ticket holders on Wednesday, September 11th. More details to come.

Dairy Queen Home Opener: Lethbridge will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday, September 20th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. The night will also include the United Way home opener tailgate party from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, in partnership with Browns Socialhouse, VisitLethbridge.com Arena and 106.7 ROCK.

2024-2025 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Season Ticket for the 2024-2025 regular season, including the new Premium Season Ticket! Stop by the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre to secure your seats for the entire season.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. Go to www.visitlethbridgearena.ca to secure your 5, 10- or 18-game Flex Packs today! *Flex packs cannot be redeemed until September 13th

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Thursday, August 29th - CAMP SCRIMMAGE - Team Red (4) vs. Team Blue (1): The Hurricanes opened their 2024 ENMAX Training Camp with their first scrimmage on Thursday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Team Red defeated Team Blue by a 4-1 score. Leo Braillard, Cohen Pentney, Matteo Di Stefano and Trae Johnson scored for Team Red while Chase Petersen potted the Team Blue goal. Koen Cleaver made 23 saves for Team Red while Brody Rotar turned aside 23 shots for Team Blue in the defeat.

Friday, August 30th - CAMP SCRIMMAGE - Team Red (6) vs. Team Blue (3): Team Red stayed undefeated on Friday earning a 6-3 victory over Team Blue. Eric Berger scored twice while Leo Braillard, Tyden Lafournaise, Will Scott and Landen Ward scored for Team Red while Reid Soper, Brayden Edwards and Logan Wormald added the goals for Team Blue. Leif Oaten stopped 23 of 26 shots he faced for Team Red while Ayden Murphy turned aside 29 of 35 shots for Team Blue.

Saturday, August 31st - CAMP SCRIMMAGE - Team Blue (4) vs. Team Red (2): Team Blue earned their first victory of the camp on Saturday picking up a 4-2 win over Team Red. Kash Andresen, Luke Cozens, Chase Petersen and Easton Daneault scored in the win while Miguel Marques and Eric Berger scored for Team Red. Harrison Meneghin made 17 saves in the victory of Team Blue while Brady Smith turned aside 19 of 23 shots.

Sunday, September 1st - CAMP SCRIMMAGE - Team Blue (3) vs. Team Red (2): Team Blue needed late game heroics, but were able to finish training camp with a even 2-2 record after downing Team Red 3-2 on Sunday. Dawson Spence and Gavin Lesiuk scored in the defeat for Team Red while Chase Petersen and Kale Breton scored twice in 13-seconds before a five-on-three power play goal by Kale Tipler lifted Team Blue to the win.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, September 3rd - PRE-SEASON - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Tuesday at 7:00pm against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the first of two matchups against the Tigers during the exhibition schedule.

Saturday, September 7th - PRE-SEASON - at Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The 'Canes will make their first road trip of the new season on Saturday when they travel to Red Deer to face the Rebels at the Peavey Mart Centrium at 7:00pm. The game will be the first of two road pre-season games for the Hurricanes who will also visit the Medicine Hat Tigers on September 15th.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.