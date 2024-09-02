Hurricanes Sign Di Stefano

September 2, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday they have signed 2009-born forward Matteo Di Stefano to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Di Stefano, 15, was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth-round (124th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Port Coquitlam, BC, product recorded 34 points (11g-23a) along with 42 penalty minutes in 27 regular season games in 2023-2024 with the Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. He added two points (1g-1a) along with six penalty minutes in three post-season games. At the 2024 John Reid tournament, Di Stefano collected four points (1g-3a) along with 10 penalty minutes.

The 6'2, 167-pound forward totaled 35 points (14g-21a) and 47 penalty minutes in 25 regular season games during the 2022-2023 season with the Yale U15 Varsity team. Di Stefano had seven points (4g-3a) and 10 penalty minutes in five playoff games. His father Mike Di Stefano played three years professionally for three seasons from 2005 to 2008 in Italy after a five-year Junior career.

Di Stefano is expected to spend the 2024-2025 season with the Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep team.

The Hurricanes will open the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Tuesday, September 3rd when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm. The 'Canes will play their second home exhibition game on Friday, September 13th against the Calgary Hitmen. Tickets for both games can be purchased for $10.00 online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca; proceeds benefitting the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Parking will be complimentary for the home pre-season games, courtesy of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Fans are encouraged to bring a pair of new socks to the Hurricanes two home pre-season games in support of Onside Restoration's Socktember with all donations benefiting local charities, including the YWCA, Grant's Closet and Lethbridge Family Services.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

