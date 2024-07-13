Whitecaps, T-Rats Suspended After One Inning

July 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







The West Michigan Whitecaps game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field was suspended after one inning due to inclement weather.

A thunderstorm moved through Appleton, Wisconsin, shortly after both teams went scoreless in the first inning of Saturday's contest. The thunderstorms made conditions unplayable and forced the suspension.

The Timber Rattlers took the first four games of this series after a 6-0 shutout on Friday night - Wisconsin's third shutout of the series. Wisconsin, who enjoyed having Milwaukee Brewers infielder Joey Ortiz play for them as part of an MLB Rehab Assignment on Thursday, was scheduled to have two-time National League All-Star Devin Williams pitch in relief on Saturday. His appearance has now been moved to Sunday. The 'Caps and T-Rats will finish this game on Sunday at 1:10 pm, with the game originally scheduled for Sunday now being canceled.

UP NEXT

After Sunday's completion, the Whitecaps are set to enjoy the Major League All-Star Break before returning to LMCU Ballpark for a nine-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series against the Dayton Dragons beginning next Friday at 6:35 pm. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

