Hansen a Perfect 10, Chiefs Blank Bandits

July 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - Chiefs starter Pete Hansen punched out a career-high 10 batters over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, leading Peoria to a 2-0 shutout win over Quad Cities.

Hansen earned his third win in as many starts and lowered his season ERA to 3.95. He joined Cardinals No. 2 prospect Pete Hansen as the only Chiefs hurler to whiff 10 or more batters in a start this season. The left-hander punched out the side in the first inning and had two separate streaks of six consecutive batters retired. The Bandits did not advance a runner past second base with Hansen on the mound.

Upon the starter's departure, Chiefs reliever Nathanael Heredia entered with two outs and the bases empty in the eighth inning. Heredia, who has not allowed an earned run since May, hit a batter and walked a pair to load the bases. Chiefs skipper Patrick Anderson turned to Tyler Bradt who whiffed Carson Roccaforte to strand the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the ninth, Quad Cities again loaded the bases, this time with no one out. Bradt again escaped the jam, getting a groundout, a strikeout and a flyout to end the ballgame. Bradt's second save of the year earned Peoria its fifth shutout win of the season.

The Peoria offense was quieted for much of the night by Quad Cities starter Ethan Bosacker, but broke through in the sixth inning. With runners at first and second, Chris Rotondo pushed his on-base streak to 29 games with an RBI single into left to make it 1-0. Quad Cities reliever Chase Isbell entered to record the inning's final two outs and limit the damage.

An add-on run in the ninth inning proved to be significant. With the infield drawn in, Michael Curialle singled through the left side to plate Tre Richardson and double the Chiefs lead to 2-0.

With the victory, the Chiefs secured their ninth win in their last 11 ballgames, and locked down a series win in Davenport.

The Chiefs will look to make it five of six with Sunday's series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

