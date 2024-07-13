Bosacker's Debut Spoiled in Quad Cities' Shutout Loss

July 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits were shut out for the second time this week, as they were blanked by the Peoria Chiefs 2-0 at Modern Woodmen Park. In addition to stranding 11 runners on base, Quad Cities went hitless with runners in scoring position for the fourth time in five games against the Cardinals affiliate.

While the Bandits' bats struggled, their starter Ethan Bosacker kept them in the game early, rattling off 5.0-scoreless innings to begin his High-A debut. Peoria eventually got to the former 13th-round pick with one out into the sixth when Chris Rotondo extended his Midwest League-best on-base streak to 29 games on an RBI-single.

Case Isbell took over for Bosacker midway through the sixth and stranded a pair of Chiefs base runners, before tossing a scoreless seventh as well.

Peoria manager Patrick Anderson did not need to turn to his bullpen until the eighth, as starter Pete Hansen twirled a career-high 7.2-scoreless innings, while allowing just three hits and collecting 10 strikeouts.

Quad Cities threatened to score in the eighth after the left-hander's departure, loading the bases with two outs against Nathanael Heredia, but Tyler Bradt struck out Carson Roccaforte to end the threat.

Despite completing a scoreless eighth, Ben Sears allowed Peoria's second run in the ninth on Michael Curialle's RBI infield single, but kept it a 2-0 Bandits deficit by stranding two Chiefs in scoring position to end the inning.

The River Bandits again loaded the bases in the ninth and this time did so with no outs, however Bradt would once more work Peoria out of danger, getting Devis Nadal to ground out, Jack Pineda to strike out, and Carter Jensen to fly out to end the ballgame and secure his second save of the season.

Hansen (4-6) earned his second win in three starts against Quad Cities, while Bosacker (0-1) came two outs shy of a quality start, but was saddled with the loss in his first outing as a River Bandit.

With the six-game series officially claimed by the Chiefs, the Bandits will look to salvage a win in the series finale tomorrow afternoon, as they send Frank Mozzicato (4-6, 3.02) to the mound opposite Darlin Saladin (3-0, 1.53). First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

Midwest League Stories from July 13, 2024

