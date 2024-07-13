Kernels Come Back to Take 3-2 Victory

July 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -The Sky Carp couldn't hold a late lead and fell 3-2 in 11 innings to the Kernels on Princess Night at ABC Supply Stadium Saturday night.

Johnny Olmstead singled home Mark Coley in the first inning to give the Carp a 1-0 lead, and Sam Praytor extended the advantage to 2-0 in the fourth with a home run to left field.

But the Kernels bounced back with a run in the seventh, and Jay Harry cracked his eighth home run of the season to lead off the ninth inning to tie the game.

Cade Gibson got the start for the Sky Carp and was terrific, throwing six scoreless innings on only 68 pitches.

It was Princess Night at the park, and with the post-game fireworks show following the game, the crowd of 1,770 went home happy despite the loss.

GAME NOTABLES:

* The Beloit Health System Club was completely refurbished to resemble a classic Wisconsin Supper Club, while the menu was altered to reflect the Wisconsin tradition as well. While the Supper Clubbers promotion was technically Friday night, the Club retains its setup for the weekend.

* The Comeback Chorus provided an outstanding rendition of the National Anthem.

* Director of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Aimee Scrima threw out the first pitch.

* Pratt Industries brought a group of 300 employees and family to the game.

* Sunday will be Bait & Tackle Day, with a hat giveaway to the first 500 fans courtesy of Drevdahl Auto Body and a fishing tournament.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.