SUSPENDED: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers V. West Michigan Whitecaps

July 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Force was not with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Star Wars Night. A downpour hit Neuroscience Group Field in the bottom of the first inning of the game between the Rattlers and West Michigan Whitecaps and forced a suspension of play at the end of the frame. The game will be resumed in the top of the second inning on Sunday at 1:10pm. There will not be a second game played on Sunday. The second game will not be rescheduled. A softball game between local Fire and Police sponsored by Capital Credit Union will take place thirty minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Fans with a ticket Saturday's game may exchange that ticket for a ticket of equal or lesser value to a future regular season home game. Your exact seat location might not be available, but we will do our best to get you something close and comparable. You also do not have to attend the re-scheduled game but can choose any game the rest of the season. Fans with a ticket for Sunday's regularly scheduled game is good for the Timber Rattlers game and the softball game. The parking lot will open at 10:30am with the gates to the stadium to open at 11:30am.

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams, who was scheduled to make a rehabilitation appearance as a reliever for the Timber Rattlers on Saturday night, is now scheduled to make his rehab assignment for Sunday. Williams will pitch in relief at some point on Sunday.

The first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive a Jackson Chourio bobblehead courtesy of Engage Orthodontics. Fans are invited to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm.

Sunday is Local Heroes Day, a celebration to honor local fire, police, EMS, and emergency personnel at the ballpark. P layers and coaches will wear their 2024 Brewers Sunday caps and jerseys as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. The postgame player autograph session for fans is courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers action. The game will be available on tv-32 starting at 1:00pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 12:50pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

