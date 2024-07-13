Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. South Bend)

July 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 13, 2024 l Game # 20 (86)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:07 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (5-14, 32-53) at Dayton Dragons (12-7, 46-39)

RH Will Sanders (1-5, 4.91) vs. RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.60)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series between Dayton and South Bend: Dayton 4, South Bend 0.

Streaks : The Dragons are 12-4 over their last 16 games. They are 33-20 (.623) over their last 53 games (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a two game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 6, South Bend 3. Logan Tanner blasted a tie-breaking, two-out, three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Dragons a 6-3 lead. Brock Bell pitched a perfect ninth for the save. The Dragons broke the scoreless tie in the fifth, keyed by a two-run home run by Jose Serrano. Victor Acosta got the scoring started by scoring from second on a wild pitch. The Cubs tied the game with three in the seventh.

Current Series (July 9-14 vs. South Bend) : Dayton is 4-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .252 batting average (29 for 115); 5.4 runs/game (22 R, 4 G); 3 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 2.00 ERA (36 IP, 8 ER); 1 error.

Team Notes

A win tonight would give the Dragons a five-game winning streak and would match their longest winning streak of the season. Their four wins have all come against South Bend as they have outscored the Cubs 22-8 during the streak.

The Dragons team ERA in their last seven home games is 1.41 (64 IP, 10 ER).

The Dragons team ERA since May 12 (53 games) is 3.63, tied for second among the 30 High-A clubs (trailing only Wisconsin's 3.31).

The Dragons are seven games over .500 in full-season record for the first time since September 9, 2022, when they were 67-60. They are in first place, at least 19 games into a half, for the first time since August 12, 2023, when they were 23-18 in the second half and held a one-half game lead in the East Division race.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 29-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 43-25 (.632) in nights games; 3-14 (.176) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,048), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,090).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-7. Cardona made one appearance during the week, tossing six no-hit, no-run innings on Tuesday vs. Lake County. He walked two and struck out three to earn a win.

Cardona followed that performance on Tuesday, July 9 with five no-hit innings vs. South Bend. He became just the second pitcher in all Minor League Baseball in 2024 to have back-to-back starts of at least five innings without allowing a hit (thanks to Luke Henne of the Reds for this note). Records are not readily available on this feat. In 2006, Dayton's Johnny Cueto allowed no hits in five innings on May 13 and allowed just one hit in his next start in seven innings.

Reliever John Murphy over his last 14 outings: 19 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 23 SO, 0.47 ERA.

Starter T.J. Sikkema over his last three outings: 15 IP, 10 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first five outings since being called up from Daytona: 9.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last three outings: 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 14 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Ty Johnson (0-3, 4.64) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (no record)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.