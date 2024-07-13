Ruiz Placed on 7-Day IL

July 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Agustin Ruiz has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right hip strain. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series tonight at Beloit at 6:35.

