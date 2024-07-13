Kernels Rally to Drop Beloit in Extras 3-2

Beloit, WI - Trailing 2-0, Cedar Rapids scored runs in the seventh, ninth and eleventh innings to come from behind and take down Beloit 3-2 in extras for the second time in the series. After taking leads in the first four games of the series and collecting six runs in the first inning last night, Beloit got on the scoreboard first again on Saturday. To begin the Sky Carp half of the first inning, Mark Coley ripped a double, and one pitch later, Johnny Olmstead plated him with an RBI single to make it 1-0.

In the fourth, Sam Praytor blasted a solo home run over the wall in left to double the Sky Carp lead to 2-0.

But that would be all the runs allowed by Cedar Rapids pitching on the night. Christian MacLeod got the start and struck out a career-high 11 batters, allowing just two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings. Behind him, the Kernels' bullpen shut down Beloit the rest of the way. Juan Mendez did not allow a run in his 1.1 innings, collecting three strikeouts, and neither did Jarret Whorff, who punched out three in two scoreless frames. Kyle Bischoff got the win, his second of the series, extending his no-hit and scoreless inning streaks to 10 innings, tossing a pair of scoreless frames in the victory.

With the Kernels pitching staff locking things down, the Kernels offense got on the board for the first time in the seventh inning. A pair of hit-by-pitches and a Misael Urbina single loaded the bases for Ricardo Olivar who walked to bring home a run and make it 2-1.

That stayed the score all the way until the top of the ninth inning. Down to their final three outs, Jay Harry began the Kernels' half of the frame by crushing a game-tying solo home run to even the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless bottom of the ninth and a scoreless tenth, Harry again came through in the 11th. With one out and runners on second and third, Harry singled up the middle to lift Cedar Rapids on top 3-2, the score which would be the final.

The win is the Kernels' second of the series over Beloit, both in extra innings, and it improves Cedar Rapids to 50-34 on the season and 13-7 in the second half. The Kernels play their final game before the all-star break tomorrow at 1:05 with Jeremy Lee on the mound opposite the Beloit bullpen.

