Whitecaps Score Eight in 1st, Win 10-3 Again

June 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - After winning a 10-3 rout on Saturday night, what did the West Michigan Whitecaps (7-2, 38-37) have in mind for an encore? An eight-run first inning leading to another 10-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (2-7, 34-40) on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

Lugnuts starter Will Johnston retired leadoff hitter Jim Jarvis on a flyout before allowing the next six consecutive hitters to reach on four walks and two singles, ending his afternoon early. Garrett Irvin relieved Johnston and allowed a Josh Crouch two-run double and Max Anderson two-run single, part of a 34-minute, 14-batter rally.

The rest of the game only took one hour and 57 minutes to complete, thanks to five scoreless innings from Blaze Pontes, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out three.

Cameron Masterman knocked his sixth home run of the season in the loss, a solo shot to left off Christopher Mauloni in the fifth inning.

Danny Bautista, Jr. added an RBI single off Mauloni an inning later.

A run-scoring wild pitch from Jack Anderson in the bottom of the ninth concluded the Lugnuts' scoring.

To add injury to insult, Lansing lost second baseman Casey Yamauchi in the third inning, departing due to injury precaution after beating out an infield single.

The Nuts' nine-game homestand rolls on with the start of a six-game home-and-home series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on 'Merica Monday. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.