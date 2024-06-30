Loons Complete Largest Comeback in Franchise History, Erase Eight-Run Deficit

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (37-37) (3-5) appeared to be heading for a fifth straight loss after trailing the Lake County Captains (46-28) (5-3) 8-0 after three innings. The Loons responded by scoring 12 runs to down the Captains 12-10 on a 65-degree overcast Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Lake County scored four runs off seven hits, all singles in the first inning. Jackson Ferris only recorded two outs, tying his shortest career outing.

- The Captains grabbed two runs in the second, off two singles and a walk. Jeisson Cabrera threw a wild pitch and committed an error. Lake County added two more in the third, Angel Genao doubled home a run, getting a hit in each of the first three innings.

- Down 8-0, the first three Loons reached base. Josue De Paula walked which was followed by a Dylan Campbell double. Chris Newell next-up, rocked his 20th home run of the season. He is the first Midwest League player to reach 20 homers and the sixth Great Lakes Loons player all-time to get 20.

- In the fifth inning, Great Lakes tallied eight runs, the most in an inning this season. Jake Vogel doubled and was followed by an RBI single from Noah Miller. The next four Loons reached. De Paula walked, Campbell reached on an error, Newell walked, and Thayron Liranzo singled. A Jake Gelof sac fly pulled Great Lakes within one.

- After Lake County's third error the bases were loaded for Jake Vogel, who ripped a two-strike two-out go-ahead single up the middle. Noah Miller followed with his second single of the inning that was errantly thrown in from left, letting two runs come home making it 11-8.

- In the middle innings, Kelvin Bautista pitched for the Loons, retiring all nine he faced.

- In the seventh, Great Lakes added a run, and Lake County plated two. Kyle Nevin singled home a run, and the Captains attained five walks, scoring two. Livan Reinoso struck out Cooper Ingle stranding the bases loaded.

- Brandon Neeck worked a six-out save, extending his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings. Lake County only had two runners reach in the final three frames.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons' largest comeback previously was on August 12th, 2016. Great Lakes scored six runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 10 in an eventual 11-10 Loons win at Dow Diamond. Like today it was against Lake County and snapped a four-game losing streak.

Up Next

The Loons play six games with the West Michigan Whitecaps, three at LMCU Ballpark and three at Dow Diamond. Tomorrow July 1st, Great Lakes starts three games in Comstock Park, Michigan. The first pitch tomorrow is at 6:35 pm.

