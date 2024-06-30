Wisconsin Topples South Bend in Finale 2-1

Appleton, WI - After winning the first two games of this week's series in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the South Bend Cubs fell in the following four, dropping Sunday afternoon's game to the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, 2-1.

Right-hander Alexander Cornielle, facing the Cubs for the fifth time in his career, brought some solid stuff to the mound in a winning effort, tossing six shutout innings. Cubs right-hander Ty Johnson surrendered just two runs in four innings, with both tallies coming home on RBI groundouts.

It was Johnson's second start this week, after pitching four shutout frames on Tuesday in South Bend's 8-4 victory.

Sunday started with an RBI double in the 1st by Luis Lara, then he was plated on a groundout from Jadher Areinamo. Later in the 4th, Johnson escaped from a bases loaded jam with minimal damage. The Rattlers had the bags full with nobody out, and they only got one run out of it.

Down 2-0, South Bend was a bit unlucky in two innings against Cornielle. In two separate innings, Brett Bateman reached base to lead off a frame. In both innings, a line drive to the left side of the infield resulted in a double play after Bateman was stealing second base on each.

Eventually, the Cubs would break through after a single by Ethan Hearn in the 7th inning scored Jonathon Long.

In the 8th and 9th, Aaron Rund was able to close a six out save, as South Bend had the tying runs on in each.

With the loss, the Cubs will head home and take on the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, the Peoria Chiefs for three games at Four Winds Field, and then three at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Monday night at Four Winds Field will see right-hander Erian Rodriguez on the mound for South Bend. Chicago Cubs Gold Glove outfielder Ian Happ will make his return to South Bend, appearing to meet fans and sign autographs. Tickets are available at SouthBendCubs.com. First pitch on Monday is set for 7:05 PM.

