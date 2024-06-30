Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

June 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 30, 2024 l Game # 9 (75)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-3, 39-35) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-6, 30-44)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-1, 2.79) vs. RH Braden Nett (0-0, 9.28)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 4 (at Parkview Field: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 0).

The Dragons will try for their first six-game road series sweep in franchise history on Sunday afternoon.

Streaks : The Dragons have won five straight games for the first time in 2024. They are 26-16 (.619) over their last 42 games (since May 12).

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Saturday : Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 0. Dragons pitchers T.J. Sikkema, Arij Fransen, and John Murphy combined on a two-hit shutout while Leo Balcazar delivered a big two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning. Fort Wayne did not advance a runner past first base until the last batter of the game.

Current Series (June 25-30 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 5-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .240 batting average (40 for 167); 5.6 runs/game (28 R, 5 G); 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 1.84 ERA (44 IP, 9 ER); 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won five straight games, their longest winning streak of 2024. All five wins have been in Fort Wayne. The last time the Dragons won at least five consecutive road games was May 24-28, 2023 when they won five straight at South Bend. Overall, the Dragons longest winning streak in 2023 was six (two times; most recent: July 21-27, 2023).

The Dragons are four games above the .500 mark in full season record for the first time since August 23, 2023 when they were 50-46.

Since May 12 (42 games), the Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.57, best in the Midwest League during that period.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 34 games (since May 22) is batting .326 (45 for 138) with three home runs, six doubles, two triples, and seven RBI.

Sal Stewart in the current series at Fort Wayne is 7 for 15 (.467) with one home run, two doubles, and six RBI. He has hit safely in four straight games.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 12 outings: 16 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last 10 outings: 16.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 26 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Monday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-0, 3.52) at Dayton RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Zach Jacobs (4-2, 2.28) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.50)

Wednesday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County RH Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 1.80) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.80)

Thursday, July 4 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 4.13) at Lake County TBA

Friday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Lake County TBA

Saturday, July 6 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Victor Vargas at Lake County TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.