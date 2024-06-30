Kernels Continue Mastery of Sky Carp
June 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -The Cedar Rapids Kernels made it five straight wins over the Sky Carp Sunday afternoon with a 7-3 victory
The Kernels plated four runs in the fourth inning and never trailed after that point
The Carp did put together a spirited rally to cut the lead to 4-3 on the strength of home runs by Johnny Olmstead and Josh Zamora
But the Kernels scored twice in the sixth and once more in the eighth to pull away for the win
Olmstead paced the Sky Carp seven-hit attack with a pair of safeties. Ike Buxton (2-6) was saddled with the loss, while Josh Ekness threw 1 2-3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
COMING UP:
The Sky Carp will return home Monday, July 1, for a three-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. All three games will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show!
Looking ahead, the Sky Carp are bringing a DRONE SHOW to ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday, July 11. This one-of-a-kind show will be the first of its kind to this scale in Rock County!
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
