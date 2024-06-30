Fort Wayne Tops Dragons 5-1, Ending Dayton Winning Streak at Five

June 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - Four Fort Wayne pitchers combined to allow just three hits as the TinCaps topped the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Fort Wayne win snapped the Dragons five-game winning streak.

The Dragons won five-of-six in the series at Fort Wayne and finished their 12-game road trip with a record of 8-4. Their second half record after nine games, all on the road, is 5-4.

Game Summary :

Fort Wayne took command of the game early, scoring one run in the first inning and three more in the second to build a 4-0 lead. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne starting pitcher Braden Nett retired all 12 batters he faced, allowing only one ball to leave the infield.

The Dragons could not get their offense going until the seventh inning, when they trailed 5-0. They scored their only run when Sal Stewart walked and eventually scored from third on a two-out single by Ethan O'Donnell.

Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-2) was charged with the loss. He struggled over his first two innings before settling in and retiring the last seven batters he faced. Aguilera worked four innings, allowing four runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Pedro Alfonseca followed Aguilera and went three innings, allowing one run on just one hit, but he walked four and struck out two. Simon Miller pitched a scoreless inning, his third straight scoreless outing since joining the Dragons from Daytona.

Notes : The Dragons allowed just 14 earned runs in six games in the series at Fort Wayne, posting a team ERA of 2.42, by far their best of any series this season...The Dragons did not hit a home run on Sunday, but the hit nine in the series at Fort Wayne without allowing a homer by the TinCaps in the set. The nine home runs were the most in any series by the Dragons this season...The Dragons 5-1 record was their best in a series in 2024. They had gone 4-2 two times. They had split four consecutive six-game sets entering the Fort Wayne series.

Up Next : The Dragons return home to host the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm. Victor Vargas (1-0, 0.00) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3). The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The Monday and Tuesday games start at 7:05 pm.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2024

