Quad Cities Claims Sunday Finale to Clinch Series

June 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria offense was kept in check once again in a 4-1 loss to Quad Cities on Sunday.

Bandits starter Ben Kudrna spun a six-inning shutout against the Chiefs with nine strikeouts. The right-hander allowed only three baserunners to earn his fourth win of the season.

Quad Cities scored in the first inning for the fifth straight game. Three straight singles scored a run off the bat of Jared Dickey. With two outs, Carson Roccaforte made the score 2-0 with a single.

Inohan Paniagua pitched five innings with two runs given up. The right-hander yielded five hits and five walks to take his fifth loss of the year.

The game remained scoreless until the seventh inning when the River Bandits plated two more runs. With two runners on base, Dickey hit a triple to right field to double the Bandits lead to 4-0.

Peoria got one run closer in the home half of the seventh. Chris Rotondo singled and stole second to bring up Darlin Moquete. He singled up the middle to cut the deficit to 4-1. The Chiefs had the tying runner at the plate with two outs but could not push any more runs across.

Reliever Tyler Bradt gave up two runs in two innings. Roy Garcia threw two scoreless frames of relief and allowed only one baserunner.

Rotondo tallied his second three-hit game of the series and third of the year. He singled three times and scored the Chiefs only run. He extended his on-base streak to 19 games, the longest such streak by a Chiefs batter this season. First baseman Osvaldo Tovalin chipped in two hits.

The Chiefs are on the road to begin the week at South Bend. First pitch is scheduled for Monday night at 6:05 p.m CDT. Left-hander Pete Hansen will start for the Chiefs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.