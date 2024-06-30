Loons Complete Eight-Run Comeback, Captains Fall in 12-10 Thriller

EASTLAKE, OH - Lake County led Great Lakes 8-0 after three innings, but the Loons (3-5, 37-37) scored 12 of the final 14 runs to hand the Captains (5-3, 46-28) a 12-10 loss on Sunday at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Captains erupted with a four-run bottom of the first. RF Jorge Burgos hit a single, which resulted in a fielding error that allowed C Cooper Ingle, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, to score. Eventually, DH Guy Lipscomb, SS Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, and 2B Tyresse Turner ripped RBI singles.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, 3B Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect, scored on a wild pitch, and CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, rolled an RBI groundout. In the bottom of the third, an RBI single by LF Isaiah Greene and an RBI double by Genao gave Lake County an 8-0 lead.

Great Lakes got on the board in the top of the fourth, getting a three-run home run from CF Chris Newell. The Loons then rallied to take an 11-8 lead the following inning, needing just five hits to rack up eight runs. RF Jake Vogel gave the Loons a 9-8 lead on a two-run single, and SS Noah Miller singled in two runs after a throwing error by Greene. DH Kyle Nevin's RBI single in the top of the seventh eventually extended Great Lakes' lead to 12-8.

In the bottom half of the seventh, Lake County threatened with five total walks drawn in the frame. Lipscomb and Fox scored on wild pitches before Loons RHP Livan Reinoso struck out Ingle to end the inning.

Captains 1B Maick Collado drew his third walk of the game to lead off the bottom of the ninth, sending the potential tying run to the plate. Turner flew out to center, Greene popped out to right, and Genao struck out on a 3-2, two-out pitch to end the game.

Great Lakes LHP Kelvin Bautista (4-3) earned the win in relief, striking out four in three perfect innings. Lake County RHP Trenton Denholm (7-2) tallied the loss, going four innings, allowing a career-high-tying nine runs (six earned), striking out four and walking a career-high-tying five. Loons LHP Brandon Neeck recorded his second save of the season, walking two and striking out three in a pair of scoreless innings.

The Captains will begin a six-game home-and-home series against the Dayton Dragons on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. from Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. Lake County will eventually host the final three games of the series at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- Sunday's game lasted three hours and 28 minutes, the longest nine-inning Captains game since May 18 at Lansing (three hours and 50 minutes).

- All nine Captains hitters reached base, with eight of nine hitting safely, and six of nine driving in a run.

- The Captains stole a base in their 11th straight game, which is the longest active stolen base streak in Minor League Baseball.

- C Cooper Ingle went 1-for-4 with one walk and two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to eight games, and his on-base streak to 14 games.

- INFs Angel Genao and Maick Collado both reached base four times. Genao went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a walk, while Collado went 1-for-2 with three walks.

