Whitecaps-Loons Postponed

July 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps contest against the Great Lakes Loons was postponed after heavy thunderstorms made field conditions unplayable Friday night at Dow Diamond.

A thunderstorm moved through Midland, Michigan, shortly before the scheduled start of Friday's contest, bringing heavy rains that adversely affected the playing surface and forcing the postponement. The Loons took three of this series' first four games, putting the Whitecaps in position to need victories in the final two games to finish the week with a split of the six games played between the teams.

The 'Caps and Loons are now scheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch at 5:05 pm. The Whitecaps send lefty Joe Miller to the mound for the first game of the twinbill, while the Loons start Top-10 Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jackson Ferris.

After the doubleheader, the Whitecaps will enjoy two days off before heading to Appleton for a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beginning Tuesday at 7:40 pm. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:25 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

