Paniagua's Gem Guides Peoria to 3-2 Win

July 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Inohan Paniagua pitched six no-hit innings to push the Chiefs past the South Bend Cubs 3-2 on Friday at Dozer Park.

Paniagua walked only two in his outing. He induced seven groundouts and punched out four South Bend batters. The right-hander has not allowed a run to the Cubs in four career appearances, spanning 17.0 innings. Paniagua earned his seventh win of the year and lowered his home ERA to 1.50 in 2024.

After the first three innings were scoreless, Peoria put across two runs in the fourth inning. Leonardo Bernal and Chris Rotondo both singled and Brody Moore advanced them via a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Miguel Villarroel stayed hot, tripling to deep center field to make the score 2-0.

An inning later, Won-Bin Cho drew a one-out walk and advanced to third from a Chris Rotondo double. Moore made it 3-0 with an RBI single.

Paniagua exited after the sixth inning and Tanner Jacobson entered in relief. Parker Chavers broke up the no-no with a long two-run homer in the seventh. It was Chavers' third home run of the year to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Jacobson worked around trouble in the eighth inning to keep it a one-run game. Osvaldo Berrios went 1-2-3 in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season. The right-hander is 4-for-4 in save opportunities since he was signed in June.

Rotondo and Moore both led the game with two hits apiece. The Peoria pitching staff held the Cubs to only nine baserunners in the game.

With the win, Peoria has locked down the series and will look to make it five of six on Saturday. The finale starts at 7:05 p.m. with left-hander Pete Hansen on the mound for the Chiefs.

