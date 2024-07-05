Spivey's Career Night Spoiled, Dragons Defeat Captains 6-5 in 10 Innings

EASTLAKE, OH - In the first game of a scheduled three-game home series, the Lake County Captains (6-6, 47-31) fell to the Dayton Dragons (8-5, 42-37) by a final score of 6-5 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

All 11 of the game's runs were scored from the bottom of the eighth inning on.

Captains RHP Carter Spivey (ND) logged the best start of his Minor League career. The right-hander pitched a career-high eight scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk, while throwing a career-high seven strikeouts. Spivey ultimately threw a career-high 96 pitches, tallying a career-high 66 strikes.

Lake County scored the game's first three runs with a two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. 2B Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, hit a go-ahead RBI double to give the Captains a 1-0 lead. Then, in the ensuing at-bat, 1B Maick Collado hit a two-run home run down the left field line to extend Lake County's advantage to 3-0.

But the Dragons stormed back with three runs in the top of the ninth. After Captains LHP Steve Hajjar walked the bases loaded, recording one strikeout, RHP Jay Driver (1-2) entered the game. Dayton LF Jay Allen II, MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Cincinnati prospect, then ripped a two-run double down the left field line to make it a 3-2 contest. Two plate appearances later, C Cade Hunter hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

After Dragons RHP John Murphy (2-0) struck out the side in order in the bottom of the ninth, Dayton scored another three runs the following half-inning. 3B Sal Stewart, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 100 MLB prospect, hit a go-ahead two-run double. One hitter later, DH Cam Collier, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 84 MLB prospect, hit an RBI single to grow the Dragons' lead to 6-3.

Lake County got back on the board in the bottom of the 10th when C Cooper Ingle hit a two-out, two-run home run for his third hit of the night, shrinking the Captains' deficit to 6-5. However, Devers struck out swinging to end the game.

First pitch for the second game of this week's scheduled three-game home series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be 1984 Night at the ballpark, where the team will also have postgame Friday Night Fireworks presented by Discount Drug Mart.

The contest will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- RHP Carter Spivey recorded Minor League career-highs of eight scoreless innings pitched and seven strikeouts on Thursday night. He is the fourth Captains pitcher with these numbers since at least 2005, and first since current Double-A Akron RubberDucks RHP Tommy Mace (6/8/2023 at Great Lakes, eight innings pitched and 11 strikeouts).

- C Cooper Ingle recorded his team-best seventh game with at least three hits this season. The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Clemson now leads the Midwest League in batting average (.330) and OPS (.924), while ranking top-five in the MWL in on-base percentage (.421, second), doubles (14, tied for fourth), and slugging percentage (.503, tied for fifth).

- INF Maick Collado hit his second home run of the season on Thursday night. This was his first home run since hitting a solo shot on April 16 versus Lansing.

- After entering Thursday night with two runs allowed (one earned) this season, RHP Jay Driver surrendered three runs (two earned) in relief. The 2023 ninth-round pick out of Harvard had his streak of 19 consecutive appearances without an earned run snapped, permitting his first earned runs since April 13 at Fort Wayne (Game 2).

- Lake County is now 36-2 when leading after eight innings this season. Thursday night marked the team's first defeat in this situation since its 4-1 loss to West Michigan on May 23.

