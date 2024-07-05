Captains Enjoy Big Inning, Top Dragons on Friday

July 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - The Lake County Captains scored 12 runs in the seventh inning on the way to a 20-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The two teams have split the first two games of the three-game set that will conclude on Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

Despite the loss, the Dragons have won eight of their last 11 games. They are one-half game out of first place in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Game Summary:

The Captains held a 5-1 lead when they came to bat in the seventh inning. They sent 18 batters to plate in the inning and scored 12 runs, one short of the Dragons club record for most runs in an inning by an opponent. At one point, 10 consecutive batters reached safely with two outs in the inning. The last six batters in the inning went to the plate with Dragons infielder Yan Contreras on the mound after the Dragons used their available pitchers. It was the first time in 2024 that the Dragons were forced to put a position player on the mound. Contreras was also forced to pitch the eighth inning and surrendered three additional runs.

The seventh inning included six base hits and two home runs by Lake County while Dragons pitchers broke a club record by issuing nine walks in the frame. Seven of the nine walks and eight of the 12 runs came with two outs. All nine players in the Lake County lineup batted twice in the inning.

The Dragons finished with just three hits. Hector Rodriguez had two hits including a run-scoring single in the fifth inning.

The loss was charged to Dayton starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-3), who allowed four runs in four innings of work, giving up six hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

The 19-run margin of defeat matched the Dragons club record, set on July 4, 2022, when they lost by the same score of 20-1.

The Dragons are 8-6 in the second half and 42-38 overall.

Up Next: The Dragons battle the Captains in Eastlake again on Saturday night at 7:00 pm in the last game of a three-game series. Bryce Hubbart (1-4, 6.60) will start for Dayton against Lake County's Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 3.42).

The next home game is Tuesday, July 9 when the Dragons host the South Bend Cubs at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.