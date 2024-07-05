Brewers Pitcher Joe Ross Set to Make Rehab Start for Timber Rattlers on Saturday Night

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Joe Ross has been scheduled to make a rehabilitation start for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday, July 6 at Neuroscience Group Field. The Timber Rattlers host the Beloit Sky Carp at 6:40pm.

Ross, who signed with Milwaukee as a free agent last December, last pitched in a game for the Brewers on May 20 at Miami. He left the game after the first inning with a lower back strain. The right-hander pitched six seasons with the Washington Nationals from 2015 through 2021 and was a member of Washington's World Series Championship team in 2019.

This will not be the first time Ross will pitch at Neuroscience Group Field. He was the starting pitcher for the Fort Wayne TinCaps in Game One of the 2012 Midwest League Championship Series. Ross, who was originally a first-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2011, allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts for a no decision against Wisconsin in that playoff game. The Timber Rattlers would win the game 3-2 in ten innings and - eventually - the series to claim the Midwest League pennant that year.

Tickets are available for Saturday's Timber Rattlers game at the website. The parking lot opens at 4:00pm with the gates to the stadium set to open at 5:00pm.

Saturday night is the Rattlers annual Margaritaville Night. A special ticket package is available at this link. The package includes a new Timber Rattlers-themed Hawaiian shirt, a seat in the Diamond Seats, access to a dinner menu of Teriyaki Chicken with pineapple and mango salsa, Jerk BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with coleslaw, Caribbean blend vegetables, Tropical fruit display, Rum Cake with lemon glaze, and Macadamia Nut Cookies, and two drinks (soda, water, domestic beer, whiffer-ita, or margarita).

A fireworks show is set for after the game courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks are done for the evening. If you aren't ready to go home after all that, we will have Boat Drinks playing a postgame concert at Brews on Third to keep the party going.

