Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow

July 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (40-38) (6-6) and West Michigan Whitecaps (39-40) (8-5) Friday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather leading to unplayable field conditions at Dow Diamond.

The Loons and Whitecaps will play a doubleheader tomorrow Saturday, July 6th. Game one will start at 5:05 pm., with game two 30 minutes after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.

It is the sixth doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2024, the second at home. Great Lakes is 6-3 in seven-inning games in 2024. Tomorrow night is Jurassic Ballpark Night and a Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan. All tickets purchased for Saturday's game are good for both games.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.