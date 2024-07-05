Johnston, Lugnuts Overpower TinCaps, 9-3

July 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Will Johnston fanned eight batters in four scoreless innings and the Lansing Lugnuts (5-9, 37-42) homered in three straight innings to drill the Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-9, 33-47), 9-3, on Friday night at Parkview Field.

The Lugnuts have won three of the first five games in the series, presenting the chance for a series victory in Saturday's finale.

Starter Blaze Pontes limited the TinCaps to one run in four innings - a Griffin Doersching sacrifice fly in the second inning - before handing the ball to a dominant Johnston. The lefty from Texas A&M gave up just one hit from the fifth through the eighth innings, walking none while matching his season high in strikeouts.

Meantime, the Lugnuts' offense handled business. After scoring two unearned runs in the first inning off Henry Baez, Cameron Masterman slugged a two-run homer in the sixth off Dwayne Matos; Luke Mann walloped a three-run homer in a four-run seventh off Joan Gonzalez; and Danny Bautista, Jr. blasted a solo shot off Tyler Morgan in the eighth.

The TinCaps tallied three runs in the bottom of the ninth off Hunter Breault to close out the scoring, with Colton Johnson inducing a groundout from Homer Bush, Jr. to end the game.

The Nuts send right-hander Jake Garland - who shares his birthday with Johnny Appleseed, inspiration for the TinCaps' brand - against Fort Wayne right-hander Dylan Lesko at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the finale.

The Nuts next return home on July 19, beginning a three-game series with Great Lakes. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

