Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes Pack for Friday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

July 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, July 5, 2024 l Game # 14 (80)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-5, 42-37) at Lake County Captains (6-6, 47-31)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 4.61) vs. RH Trenton Denholm (7-2, 3.39)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a three-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won eight of their last 10 games. They are 29-18 (.617) over their last 47 games (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are tied for first place in the second half with West Michigan (records of 8-5) in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 6, Lake County 5 (10 innings). Lake County broke a 0-0 tie with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning before the Dragons rallied to tie the game with three in the ninth, keyed by a two-run double by Jay Allen II. The Dragons scored three in the top of the 10 th, keyed by a two-run double by Sal Stewart, to take the lead, and held off the Captains in the bottom of the inning. This was the second time within the last month that the Dragons have gone to the ninth inning trailing 3-0 and won the game.

Team Notes

Since May 12 (47 games), the Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.43, best of any High-A team (30 clubs) during that period, and ninth best in Full-Season Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

The Dragons team ERA over their last 10 games (since June 25) is 2.10, third best in the minors.

The Dragons posted a team ERA of 0.96 in the three-game set with Lake County, allowing just two earned runs in 28 innings. This is the lowest team ERA for the Dragons in any series since June 4-6, 2019 at West Michigan, when they posted a 0.67 ERA. The four runs allowed in the series were the fewest allowed by the Dragons in a set since they allowed four in a two-game series at Lake County, July 2-3, 2018. The last time they allowed four runs or fewer in a set of three games or longer was August 22-24, 2017 vs. Bowling Green, when they allowed two in three games.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 26-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,062), leading #2 Indianapolis (7,887).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Previous players selected to play in the Futures Game while they were playing for the Dragons included Wily Mo Pena (2001), J.C. Sulbaran (2009), Hunter Greene (2018), and Elly De La Cruz (2022). Rhett Lowder, who pitched for the Dragons earlier this season and is now with Chattanooga, will also play in the 2024 game.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 13 outings: 18 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 21 SO, 0.50 ERA.

Dragons starter T.J. Sikkema over his last two outings: 10 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 6 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-4, 6.60) at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 3.42)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2024

