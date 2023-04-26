Whitecaps Explode for 17 Hits, Blank Kernels 10-0

Cedar Rapids, IA - After being shut out, noticing just three hits in Tuesday night's loss, the West Michigan offense came to life on Wednesday night, tallying a season-high 17 hits to blow out Cedar Rapids, 10-0.

Jordan Carr made his third start of the season of Cedar Rapids, and after two scoreless innings to begin the outing, a Jace Jung two-out RBI single opened up the scoring for West Michigan to make the contest 1-0.

In the fourth, the Whitecaps added two runs to make it a 3-0 game. A Chris Meyers sac fly plated Eliezer Alfonzo and an Eduardo Valencia RBI single scored Steele Walker to grow the West Michigan led.

Carr came out and pitched a scoreless fifth inning, ending his night after five frames, the southpaw got the loss allowing those three runs on eight hits in his five innings of work.

On the other side, Carr's counterpart Keider Montero held the Cedar Rapids bats off the scoreboard in his four innings of work and allowed just two hits while strikeout eight.

After Montero's departure from the contest, Cedar Rapids got just one hit the rest of the way, matching a season-low three hits while not scoring a run for the first time this season.

With the Kernels' bats held down, the West Michigan offense continued to produce runs. The Whitecaps added a run in the seventh inning on a Meyers solo home run and another in the eighth on a Justice Bigbie RBI double.

The score sat at 5-0 heading into the ninth before a five-hit, five-run inning opened it up to a 10-0 contest, the most runs the Kernels have allowed all season in the team's most lopsided loss of the year.

Game three of the series is set for tomorrow night at 6:35 back at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Alejandro Hidalgo makes his second start of the season for Cedar Rapids, against West Michigan's Garrett Burhenn.

