'Caps Pop Kernels, 10-0

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The West Michigan Whitecaps suffered a shutout on Tuesday night but returned the favor on Wednesday with a 10-0 defeat of the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday night at Perfect Game Field.

The story of the 'Caps performance on the mound began with Keider Montero, who tied a career-high with eight strikeouts in just four innings before allowing his bullpen to finish the contest. At the plate, Chris Meyers enjoyed a perfect 3-for-3 performance with his third homer of the season before a five-run ninth inning put the game out of reach.

Jace Jung, one of the Detroit Tigers Top Prospects, opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI-single to give the Whitecaps the only run they truly needed and a 1-0 advantage. In the fourth, West Michigan added a pair of runs highlighted by a run-scoring single from Eduardo Valencia to extend the lead to 3-0. The score remained the same until the seventh when Meyers blasted his solo home run, and Justice Bigbie collected an RBI-double to push the 'Caps lead to 5-0. In the ninth, the Whitecaps doubled their run total with five more tallies led by run-scoring singles from Bigbie, Meyers, and outfielder Roberto Campos to conclude the scoring and give West Michigan its largest margin of victory in a contest this season.

The Whitecaps up their record to 10-7, while the Kernels drop to 7-9. The 'Caps pounded out a season-best 17 base hits, including three-hit performances by Bigbie, Meyers, catcher Eliezer Alfonzo, and shortstop Danny Serretti. West Michigan relief pitcher Blake Holub (3-0) tossed two perfect innings out of the bullpen in relief of Montero, who was sensational in getting a no-decision, while Kernels starter Jordan Carr (0-1) gave up three runs in five innings in suffering his first loss of the year. Pitcher Williander Moreno pitched the final three frames for the Whitecaps to finish the contest, giving him his first career West Michigan save.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday at 7:35 pm. Pitchers Garrett Burhenn and Alejandro Hidalgo get the starts for West Michigan and Cedar Rapids. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

