Little's Career Day and Alcántara's Perfect Night Come in Losing Effort

SOUTH BEND, IN - In their last 16 games against Peoria at Four Winds Field, the Cubs had gone 15-1, including many thrilling comebacks and frenetic finishes. Well today the Chiefs finally saw the flip side of that coin, clawing their way back from a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning to win 3-2.

With two runners on and two outs in the top of the ninth inning, trailing 2-1, the nine-hole hitter Francisco Hernandez blooped a shallow liner down the line in right that ultimately won the game. Tyler Reichenborn scored from second and Osvaldo Tovalin raced all the way home from first base after the single was misplayed in right by Ezequiel Pagan. Tovalin had just gotten Peoria on the board for the first time with an RBI single only minutes prior to scoring the game-winning run.

Last night the Cubs were shutout and limited to three hits through eight innings, only to win the game while down to their final out with a two-out two-run single. Tonight, the Chiefs were shutout and limited to three hits through eight innings, only to win the game while down to their final out with a two-out two-run single.

The series is now tied at one after two games that were nearly mirror images of each other.

Luke Little got the start for South Bend and went a career-high five innings, not allowing a run, walking just one, and punching out six. The 6-foot-8 lefty tied a career best with those six strikeouts and pitched into the fifth inning for the first time in his career. Little started the night with a 0.84 ERA and somehow managed to improve that to an jaw-dropping 0.57.

Offensively the Cubs were again buoyed by Kevin Alcántara, who went 4-for-4 with three-straight doubles and one RBI. Going back to his game-tying homer last night, the 20-year-old is 6-for-6 with a HR, three doubles, and four RBIs.

Haydn McGeary also reached in all four of his trips to the plate, tallying three singles, a walk, and a stolen base. Josue Huma reached twice and scored both of South Bend's runs.

Chris Roycroft recorded his first save of the season and Dionys Rodriguez started the game with three scoreless innings, bringing the scoreless innings streak for Chiefs starters to nine-straight innings to start the series.

Game three is set for Thursday night at 7:05 ET, game three of the series can be seen live on Marquee Sports Network.

