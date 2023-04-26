Great Lakes Tops Fort Wayne

April 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps starting pitcher Garrett Hawkins tallied a season-high five strikeouts in his four-inning start, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) homered twice late to secure a 5-2 win on a cool Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

TinCaps third baseman Marcos Castañon was responsible for both RBIs Wednesday, notching the first on a sacrifice fly in the fifth and the other in the seventh on a two-out single.

Fort Wayne center fielder Jakob Marsee reached three times in the contest, two of which came on walks. Marsee leads the TinCaps and is in the top five in the Midwest League in walks drawn.

Great Lakes scored first on a ground ball from right fielder Ismael Alcantara in the fourth. Fort Wayne got that run back in the bottom of the fifth with Castañon's sac fly, scoring right fielder Justin Farmer.

The Loons regained the lead for good in the sixth with a bases loaded walk drawn by left fielder Luis Diaz. Later, in the seventh, Loons catcher Dalton Rushing hit a solo blast to extend the lead. Fort Wayne drew closer on

Castañon's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and the TinCaps trailed just 3-2.

But Diaz's two-run bomb in the top of the eighth created enough separation for Great Lakes to grab the second game of a six-game set.

Next Game: Thursday, April 27 vs. Great Lakes Loons (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect)

Loons Probable Starter: LHP Justin Wrobleski (No. 29 Dodgers prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.